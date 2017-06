It’s been like a mini country baby boom lately and WE LOVE IT!!! Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Lee Brice… and now Dylan Scott!!!

Dylan & his wife Blair are high school sweethearts & were married May of last year. He shared the adorable announcement online with a play on words to his hit song, “My Girl,” whom his wife was the inspiration.

We can’t WAIT to see Dylan at US*99 Country Lakeshake and congratulate him in person!!!!

