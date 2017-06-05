9-Year-Old Cubs Fan Gets Unforgettable Day with Team

Back in April, a video was posted with 9-year-old Kolt Kyler receiving tickets to see his favorite sports team at Wrigley Field, for all of the hard work that he puts in on his family’s farm – with a fantastic attitude. The video below went CRAZY viral – and the Cubs promised to make his trip worthwhile.
Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017
Yesterday was the day that Kolt had been waiting for, and I’m guessing he didn’t get a lot of sleep the night before.
Wrigley here we come! See you soon @Cubs ! pic.twitter.com/sPWJQL8Khh
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) June 3, 2017
The day started with Kolt getting to meet his favorite player, Anthony Rizzo.
oh hi @ARizzo44 😁 @Cubs pic.twitter.com/9m0FHku5gd
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) June 3, 2017
He then got to spend time in the Cubs dugout with the one and only, Kris Bryant, who looked like he was just as excited to meet Kolt as Kolt was to meet him.
oh hi @KrisBryant_23 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZbesihXUpR
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) June 3, 2017
.@KrisBryant_23 is all in on #PlayBall Weekend! pic.twitter.com/UD8Z9DeIvt
— Play Ball (@PlayBall) June 3, 2017
The whole family got in on the fun, and Kolt even got to help water the field with the grounds crew!
Kolt has had quite the first game at #WrigleyField: https://t.co/pp7JduIvsK
Keep up the hard work, buddy! pic.twitter.com/uSi58XoBud
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 3, 2017
At the end of the day, Kolt got WAY more than his parents bargained for, and once again, proved why baseball is America’s past time.
Congratulations, Kolt! You deserved this, buddy!
One of the many gifts from the @Cubs ! Goes great with our American flag! #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/czS4K0vRCo
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) June 4, 2017