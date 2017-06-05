9-Year-Old Cubs Fan Gets Unforgettable Day with Team

June 5, 2017 3:37 PM By Kasper

Back in April, a video was posted with 9-year-old Kolt Kyler receiving tickets to see his favorite sports team at Wrigley Field, for all of the hard work that he puts in on his family’s farm – with a fantastic attitude. The video below went CRAZY viral – and the Cubs promised to make his trip worthwhile.

Yesterday was the day that Kolt had been waiting for, and I’m guessing he didn’t get a lot of sleep the night before.

The day started with Kolt getting to meet his favorite player, Anthony Rizzo.

He then got to spend time in the Cubs dugout with the one and only, Kris Bryant, who looked like he was just as excited to meet Kolt as Kolt was to meet him.

The whole family got in on the fun, and Kolt even got to help water the field with the grounds crew!

At the end of the day, Kolt got WAY more than his parents bargained for, and once again, proved why baseball is America’s past time.

Congratulations, Kolt! You deserved this, buddy!

