A “Harry Potter” Prequel about Voldemort’s Origins Is Officially Happening

New that’s sure to thrill Dark Lord followers, Warner Bros. just approved a Harry Potter prequel about Voldemort.

The movie about He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named will focus on Voldemort’s origins.

Now you might think you already know Voldermort, or better, Tom Riddle’s origins, but you don’t know this version.

This version isn’t based on J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter, it’s based on a fan made film from Tryangle films.

Their trailer, VOLDEMORT: Origins of the Heir, has gone viral, garnering over 3 million views.

They’ve raised over $17K off the trailer to complete the film.

Warner, who previously opposed to film, has now jumped on board and will allow to film to stream upon its completion.

The motive behind the film according to Gianmaria Pezzatto, one of the founders of Tryangle was “what made Tom Riddle become Voldemort.”

It will look at “what happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back?”

This just proves that if the writers and directors won’t give you another installment, you should go out and make your own!