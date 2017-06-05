Disney Now Selling Magical Light-Up Cotton Candy

June 5, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: cotton candy, Glow

The happiest place on Earth just got the happiest candy!

Disney has upped it’s theme park game by introducing LIGHT UP COTTON CANDY.

The treat, which was available at Disneyland’s World of Color show, took Instagram by storm with its swirling glow of pink, blue and purple.

Several users posted videos of their sweet cotton candy flashing bright neon on an illuminated wand.

Truly magical.

Glo Cone has been selling light up cotton candy since 2009.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live