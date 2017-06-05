Disney Now Selling Magical Light-Up Cotton Candy

The happiest place on Earth just got the happiest candy!

Disney has upped it’s theme park game by introducing LIGHT UP COTTON CANDY.

The treat, which was available at Disneyland’s World of Color show, took Instagram by storm with its swirling glow of pink, blue and purple.

I don't normally buy cotton candy as an in-park treat…but when it looks like electric party lightning…who can say no?!? . . .🍭🌈⚡️🎉 A post shared by Disney World Highlights (@thegirlandthemouse) on May 19, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Several users posted videos of their sweet cotton candy flashing bright neon on an illuminated wand.

Truly magical.

Glo Cone has been selling light up cotton candy since 2009.