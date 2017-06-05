Disney Now Selling Magical Light-Up Cotton Candy

The happiest place on Earth just got the happiest candy!
Disney has upped it’s theme park game by introducing LIGHT UP COTTON CANDY.
It's my birthday so I get light up cotton candy if I want! 🍬🍭🍬 Well even if it wasn't, but honestly I'm not a big fan of cotton candy! #LightUpCottonCandy #ElectricalCottonCandy #MainStreetElectricalParade #MyBirthday #MainStreetUSA #Disneyland #OurHappyPlace #HappyGirl #KidAtHeart #OnThursdaysWeGoToDisney🏰🎡
The treat, which was available at Disneyland’s World of Color show, took Instagram by storm with its swirling glow of pink, blue and purple.
Several users posted videos of their sweet cotton candy flashing bright neon on an illuminated wand.
Truly magical.
Glo Cone has been selling light up cotton candy since 2009.