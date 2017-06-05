INTERVIEW: Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts Checks In With Stylz & Roman

They’re headlining US99’s Country Lakeshake on Sunday, June 24th, but before that, Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts checked in with Stylz and Roman!

Jay joked with the guys about looking back at their first album and laughing about some of the wardrobe choices they made!

They also discussed how critics claimed they were too pop when they started, but in reality they were really trendsetters in what country music would become.

Rascal Flatts will be performing with Earth, Wind and Fire soon, so Jay described what it’s like to work with such a legendary group.

Rascal Flatts as DJ’s? Yep, it’s happening on US99 and you’ll find out when in this interview!

They also get into golf, blackjacks and, get this, couples massages!