Regal Cinemas Offering $1 Movies For Kids This Summer

No one wants to pay full price to see a movie. This summer, you don’t have to!

Regal Entertainment Group is helping moms and dads keep their kids entertained this summer with $1 movies!

All aboard the Summer Movie Express, which kicks off on June 6.

The family-friendly movies will play at select theaters at 10am every Tuesday and Wednesday.

The same movie will play on both days, seating is first come and first serve.

Here’s the summer movie list:

Week 1 Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28

Kung Fu Panda 3 PG

Ice Age: Collision Course PG

Week 2 Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5

Trolls PG

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G

Week 3 Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12

Monster Trucks PG

Penguins of Madagascar PG

Week 4 Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19

Rio 2 G

The Boxtrolls PG

Week 5 Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26

The Secret Life of Pets PG

Sing PG

Week 6 Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2

Kubo and the Two Strings PG

Ratchet & Clank PG

Week 7 Tue. Aug 8 to Wed. Aug 9

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG

The Adventures of Tintin PG

Week 8 Tue. Aug 15 to Wed. Aug 16

Happy Feet 2 PG

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG

Week 9 Tue. Aug 22 to Wed. Aug 23

Storks PG

The LEGO Batman Movie PG

Participating theaters include:

Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (Chicago, IL) – Starts June 27

Regal Lake Zurich 12 (Lake Zurich, IL) – Starts June 13

Regal Moline Stadium 14 (Moline, IL) – Starts June 13

Regal Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 (Round Lake Beach, IL) – Starts May 30

More info HERE!