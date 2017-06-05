Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Katy From The West Loop

This morning, Katy from the West loop stepped up to challenge Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!
If you’d like to get in on the competition, email Mornings@US99.com.
- Blake Shelton joked recently that he’s pretty sure that this upcoming Voice judge will talk his ear off when she is on the show. Who was he referring to?
- Granger Smith says he absorbed all the knowledge he could while on tour with these “God, Your Mama, and Me” singers. Who was it?
- This “Ready Set Roll” singer was a linebacker in college but an injury blew any chances of making it to the NFL. Who is he?
- This singer recently told E! News that he’s a happily married man. His wife’s name is Hannah Lee Fowler. What is his name?
- This group has released two albums, 2014’s “Where It All began” and 2016’s “Obsessed.” Who are they?