Stylz & Roman Talk To One Of The Seniors That Helped Bring Brad Paisley To Barrington H.S.

June 5, 2017 6:48 AM
If your graduation was anything like ours, nobody this cool showed up to your graduation.

At Friday night’s Barrington High School graduation, Brad Paisley strolled out on stage and performed for the students that were graduating.

It’s not like he was in the neighborhood and decided to randomly stop by though.

Stylz and Roman spoke with Jack, a senior at Barrington High School about how Brad’s appearance became a reality and who was really responsible for it!

Here’s a crazy fact, the students didn’t know Paisley was going to appear until he actually walked out on stage!

