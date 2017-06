The 2017 Fireworks Schedule at Navy Pier

It’s one of my fave things about summertime in the Chi…fireworks at Navy Pier!

Well they are officially back and happen every Wednesday and Saturday night! AND they’re free!

Check out the list (PS- It’s for the rest of the year!):

Sat, May 27: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, May 31: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 3: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 7: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 10: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 14: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 17: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 21: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 24: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 28: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 1: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Tues, July 4: 9:30pm – Independence Day Fireworks **The park fills up FAST on the 4th and they usually reach capacity around noon and close the gates! Get there early!

Wed, July 5: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 8: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, July 12: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 15: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, July 19: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 22: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, July 26: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 29: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 2: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 5: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 9: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 12: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 16: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 19: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 23: 9:30pm- Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 26: 10:15pm- Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 30: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, September 2: 10:15pm- Aon Summer Fireworks

Sun, October 31: 9:30pm – Halloween Fireworks

Sun, December 31: Midnight – New Years Eve Fireworks

There are so many! No excuses to miss any! We can even see them from US99 studios!