The Judds Prep Greatest Hits Collection

Wynonna and Naomi Judd have announced the release of their All-Time Greatest Hits collection.

Related: 10 Country Songs About Nostalgia and The Good Ol’ Days

“Some things continue to get better with time, like fine wine and the Judds music,” says Naomi Judd. “I’m so proud that our music has stood the test of time. It makes my heart smile when I turn on country radio and I can sing along with our hits.”

The twenty-one song set arrives on June 30 and features each of the duo’s top ten hits. Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. Mama He’s Crazy

2. Why Not Me

3. Girls Night Out

4. Love Is Alive

5. Have Mercy

6. Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)

7. Rockin’ With The Rhythm Of The Rain

8. Cry Myself To Sleep

9. Don’t Be Cruel

10. I Know Where I’m Going

11. Maybe Your Baby’s Got The Blues

12. Turn It Loose

13. Give A Little Love

14. Change Of Heart

15. Young Love

16. Let Me Tell You About Love

17. One Man Woman

18. Born To Be Blue

19. Love Can Build A Bridge

20. One Hundred And Two

21. Flies On The Butter (You Can’t Go Home Again)