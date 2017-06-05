TOPIC: What Did You Agree To Do & The Instantly Regret It?

Keeping your word can be pretty painful sometimes.

Roman agreed to run in a charity 5K this weekend, but did nothing to prepare for it.

He recorded himself while he was running it and you can just hear the regret in his voice.

That sparked a topic on today’s show about what you signed up to do but then regretted it once it actually came time to do it.

Whether it was having to waddle your way through something to dressing up like an elf, Stylz and Roman talked to some pretty interesting listeners this morning!