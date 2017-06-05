Win Passes For A Ryan Hurd BlueCross BlueShield Performance!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of passes to see Ryan Hurd at STUDIO 99 on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage on Thursday, June 8, 2017!

Ryan Hurd has written songs that have been recorded by Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, FGL, among many others. In 2015, he celebrated his first No. 1 single as a songwriter with the GRAMMY & CMA-nominated duet ‘Lonely Tonight,’ recorded by Blake Shelton and Ashley Monroe.

Now, the Kalamazoo, MI native is lending his own voice to the songs on his forthcoming debut album on Sony Music Nashville, which is garnering praise for its unique style and youthful, adventurous take on life. ‘We Do Us,’ the first song released on Spotify, received over 2 million streams in just three weeks.

Hurd is also honored to join an elite group of artists of all genres to be featured in Vevo’s dscvr program. Hurd is featured on Rolling Stone Country’s ‘Artists You Need to Know’ list and CMT named him one of their ‘Listen Up’ Artists of 2016.

The contest begins on Monday 6/5 and ends on Wednesday 6/7 at 10am. Twenty-Five (25) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 6/7 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $0.