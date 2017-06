Not only did the Preds win last night (to the delight of Music City, aka essentially every country star), but we got some huge news from Carrie Underwood!

During the NHL intermission, Carrie was being interviewed when she slyly revealed she would be returning to sing the ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme song for the 2017-2018 season!!

Carrie has sung the theme for the past four years, and if you remember, her predecessor was Faith Hill.

