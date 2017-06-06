Houndstooth Saloon, Joe’s Offering Bus Service to Summer Shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Planning on attending several country shows at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer?

You’ll be happy to know that The Houndstooth Saloon (3369 N. Clark St.) offers bus service to select shows throughout the summer.

The $35 bus ticket includes ROUND TRIP coach bus service between the saloon and the amphitheatre in Tinley and refreshments on the bus.

Busses depart at 5pm day of the show and return post-concert.

While waiting, we recommend taking advantage of some of their daily drink specials!

Concerts being serviced include Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. Tickets to the show are separate.

The bar will also be hosting live music every Thursday and Friday Bud Light Artist Stage at Houndstooth Saloon with additional pop-up shows on other nights.

If you’re looking for a honky-tonky good time, this is the place to be!

Similarly, Joes on Weed will also be offering a bus service to a select few shows including Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindle and Jon Pardi.

Pre-game at Joe’s, then continue the party on the bus.

Click HERE for more info!