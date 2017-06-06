It’s That Time of Year – The Victoria’s Secret Semi-Annual Sale

It’s time to stock up on bras and panties galore.

The twice annual Victoria Secret sale has kicked off.

Now understandably, the mall will be packed with ladies rummaging through the bins for their size but that’s a small price to pay for a BIG BARGAIN.

If you’re not feeling all the action, you can opt to shop online – they are currently advertising over 1,200 styles for 50% off.

We’re not even joking, everything is on sale! Bras and bralettes start at $9.99, panties at $3.99, and you can even find sales for the PINK collection and the athletic wear.

So get on down to saleville – items obviously WON’T last long!