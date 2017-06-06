Luke Bryan & Jason Derulo Teaming Once Again Making Magic at CMT Music Awards

What’s old is new again at the CMT Music Awards.

Luke Bryan will once again team up with B96 Pepsi #SummerBash artist Jason Derulo for an epic collaboration!

During the CMT Awards in 2014, Bryan and Derulo performed “This Is How We Roll” and “Talk Dirty” together, meshing the pop and country tunes in a brilliant and memorable performance.

The duo was so dynamic, they reunited again for an episode of CMT Crossroads in 2016 performing “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Country Girl (Shake it For Me),” and Derulo’s “Want to Want Me” and “Trumpets.”

Their collab will be one of the many that night – Florida Georgia Line will hit the stage with The Chainsmokers to perform “Last Day Alive,” Lady Antebellum will team with Earth, Wind and Fire, and Keith Urban will sing “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood.

The award show airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 7th!