Miranda Lambert was trapped in an elevator — thankfully had alcohol on her person!

Pretty sure we said this before, but we’re happy to say it again… Miranda Lambert is goals. In many ways, specifically how she handles less than perfect situations.

She was on her way to an awards show rehearsal when she got STUCK in the elevator!!! As we talked about awhile back, Miranda always has her assistant carry Tito’s vodka in her bag — for emergencies, of course. That has paid off very well in the past couple of months!

As you may remember, she had some issues getting to the ACM Awards and had to rent a van and drive — of course making a bar in the back, as she was already prepared with the Tito’s.

And while stuck in the elevator before rehearsals, she whipped the drinks out again!!! GOALS.