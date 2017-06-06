Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Valerie From Racine

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Mornings@US99.com.
So, Valerie from racine, Wisconsin emailed the show saying that she didn’t believe that Roman actually leaves the studio when he says does.
We decided to record some video of this morning’s College of Country Knowledge to prove that he does!
- Florida Georgia Line and Nelly performed with rapper Nelly last Friday as part of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series. What is the name of their tour, which also features Chris Lane and The Backstreet Boys? (The Smooth Tour)
- Nicole Kidman’s husband says a fan once threw their prosthetic leg on stage for him to sign. Who is he? (Keith Urban)
- This singer, who has released the albums Relentless, Wide Open and Old Boots, New Dirt, is actually named Jason Williams. He uses his middle name as part of his stage name. Who is he? (Jason Aldean)
- What is the name of the Cole Swindell album that features the song “Flatliner” on it? (You Should Be Here)
- Kelsea Ballerini has been teasing new music on Instagram lately. What was the name of Ballerini’s 2015 album that featured the songs Peter Pan, Yeah Boy and Love Me Like You Mean It? (The First Time)