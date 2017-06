We have been COMPLETELY and overwhelmingly excited for Sam Hunt’s “15 in a 30” Tour since it’s announcement, and after some sneak peeks from the beginning of the tour, it’s magnified.

Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson & Ryan Follese took the stage together while performing at their first show in Ohio, to cover Outkast’s “Hey Ya!”

WE. LOVE. IT!!!

And a harmonica solo?! Say what?!