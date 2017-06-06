“That 70s Show” Stars Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson to Present at 2017 CMT Music Awards

This year’s CMT Music Awards are calling for some major names not only as performers but as presenters!

That 70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher and his former co-ster Danny Masterson will make an appearance to present one of the awards.

Kutcher is a self proclaimed “country lover” and has attended his fair share of country award shows, including the unforgettable 2012 ACM Awards when presented the Female Vocalist of the Year and was accused of mocking the genre.

Other big-name Hollywood presenters include Johnny Galecki of The Big Bang Theory, Jada Pinkett Smith, Josh Henderson, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb of the Today show, and Katherine Heigl,=.

A few country artist themselves including Dustin Lynch, RaeLynn and Reba McEntire will also be on hand to present.

Are you pumped for the show? It looks like it’s going to be a grand ‘ole time!