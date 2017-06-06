Nashville Know-It-All: Here’s One Thing Brantley Gilbert Won’t Be Doing…

Does anyone get more country than Brantley Gilbert?

Brantley is heading out on tour soon, but he won’t be getting into “tour shape” like some other country stars do.

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All, talked with him about he sweats just watching guys like Tim McGraw workout.

BTW-did you know that Tim McGraw has been known to work out for four plus hours at a time when he does?

Well, considering she’s in Nashville, you knew that there would also be a little talk about the Nashville Predators tying up the Stanley Cup finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.