Win Tickets: 3-day US*99 Country LakeShake Festival Passes!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of 3-day US*99 Country LakeShake Festival Passes! June 6, 2017 10:00 AM
lakeshake3 Win Tickets: 3 day US*99 Country LakeShake Festival Passes!
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of 3-day US*99 Country LakeShake Festival Passes!

Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Randy Houser, Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich, Dan + Shay, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, and many more will bring country music to the lakefront this summer for US*99 Country LakeShake festival June 23rd – 25th.

Full festival access passes and lawn passes are on-sale now at LakeShakeFestival.com.

Contest starts on Tuesday, June 6th and ends on Monday, June 19th, 2017 at 10am. One (1) winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries on Monday, June 19th, 2017 at approximately 10am. Approximate Retail Value is $450.

 

