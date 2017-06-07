Best Ice Cream Shops for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

June 7, 2017 12:33 PM
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chocolate ice cream.

Indulging in ice cream is one of my favorite summer pastimes and it’s more than acceptable on National Chocolate Ice Cream Day (6/7).

There is no actual origin for the holiday but we can assume we can thank someone with a sweet tooth for chocolate.

So grab your spoons because we’re about to DIG IN.

Best places for chocolate ice cream in Chicago? Thanks for asking!

  1. Margies Candies (1960 N. Western)
  2. Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop (830 N. Michigan)
  3. The Boarding House (720 N. Wells)
  4. Bar Siena – BomboBar (832 W. Randolph)
  5. Mindy’s Hot Chocolate (1747 N. Damen)
  6. Cold Stone Creamery (1316 S. Halsted)
  7. Eataly (43. E Ohio)

 

