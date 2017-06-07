Brothers Osborne Filling in For Chris Stapleton at CMA Music Fest

June 7, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Brothers Osbourne, Chris Stapleton, CMA Music Fest

Brothers Osborne are taking one for the team.

After, Chris Stapleton was forced to pull out of his CMA Music Festival performance due to a broken bone and detached tendon, his touring buddies TJ and John Osbourne offered to fill in for him.

Rolling Stones reports that the brothers will help close out CMA Fest 2017 with a slew of high profile celebrities including Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, and Brad Paisley.

Brothers Osbourne will go on at 9:30pm at the Nissan Stadium.

The fill-in makes sense considering Stapleton and the brothers toured together during his All American Road Show.

A week before the CMA Music Festival, Stapleton had to postpone several shows including the CMA Fest performance.

The singer has to undergo intense physically therapy due to his injury if he wishes to play guitar again.

It seems optimistic as all dates have all been rescheduled for the fall.

