David Ross Celebrates Retirement, Sings Brett Eldredge With Kids

David Ross isn’t just good at playing baseball and dancing the samba, he’s also a great singer.

He proved it this weekend while driving with his kids and fully enjoying retirement for the first time.

The former Cubs player posted a video of himself singing Brett Eldridge’s “Something I’m Good At” with the kiddos.

He captioned it, “Now this is why I retired.”

Family time is so important and we’re glad Ross is finding the perfect way to to bond with his kids.

Brett Eldredge is always a good choice for a singalong!