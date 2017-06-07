David Ross Celebrates Retirement, Sings Brett Eldredge With Kids

David Ross isn’t just good at playing baseball and dancing the samba, he’s also a great singer.
He proved it this weekend while driving with his kids and fully enjoying retirement for the first time.
The former Cubs player posted a video of himself singing Brett Eldridge’s “Something I’m Good At” with the kiddos.
He captioned it, “Now this is why I retired.”
Family time is so important and we’re glad Ross is finding the perfect way to to bond with his kids.
Brett Eldredge is always a good choice for a singalong!