David Ross Celebrates Retirement, Sings Brett Eldredge With Kids

June 7, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Cubs, David Ross

David Ross isn’t just good at playing baseball and dancing the samba, he’s also a great singer.

He proved it this weekend while driving with his kids and fully enjoying retirement for the first time.

The former Cubs player posted a video of himself singing Brett Eldridge’s “Something I’m Good At” with the kiddos.

He captioned it, “Now this is why I retired.”

Family time is so important and we’re glad Ross is finding the perfect way to to bond with his kids.

Brett Eldredge is always a good choice for a singalong!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live