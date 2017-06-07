Florida Georgia Line BABY on the Way!

The country world is BOOMING with baby announcements.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is the latest to announced that he and his wife Hayley are expecting a bundle of joy!

Hubbard and Hayley said that after finding out Thomas Rhett and his wife were expecting, they decided it was the right time for them to try for a baby as well.

After a trip to California, Hayley couldn’t sleep so she took a test.

“I honestly didn’t have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick,” she told People.

Hayley, who has been battling severe morning sickness, say she’s confident Tyler will be the BEST father.

The baby is due in December.

There seems to be something in the water because 2017 has been the year of babies for country stars – Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean and Justin Moore and their wives are all expecting!