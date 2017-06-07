It’s a BOY for Brantley Gilbert!!!

Brantley Gilbert has been so open with his fans about the heartbreaking struggle he and his wife Amber went through trying to have their first child. Finally, they are having their miracle baby… AND IT’S A BOY!!!

In entirely Brantley fashion, the gender reveal, which happened Monday, entailed Brantley shooting a target filled with (BLUE) dust with a rifle!

“Everybody was crying. I turned around and I think that’s when it hit me that everybody’s wanted this for us as much as we did for so long,” Brantley told People. “When the blue cloud went up, well, that made it even more real. Now we know it’s a little boy, and he’s gonna have to get ready for a whole lot of love.”

COULDN’T. BE. HAPPIER!!!!!! Congratulations Brantley & Amber!!!!

