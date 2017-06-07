Roman’s College Of Country Knowledge: Jessica From Lansing

We head to the South Side for today’s contestant on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge.

Today Jessica from Lansing steps up to the plate to see if she can take down Roman!

This former Hootie front man is just one of the artists that will be paying tribute to the late Greg Allman at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards. Who is it? (Darius Rucker) This singer was the first artist to chart a multi-week number one debut single since Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise.” The song was “Hurricane.” Who was the artist? (Luke Combs) The Weekend Warrior Tour with opening acts Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Eli comes to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 23rd. Who is the tour’s headliner? (Brad Paisley) This “What ifs” singer auditioned and made it onto the X-Factor but left the show when its producers wanted to include him in a boy band. Who was it? (Kane Brown) Keith Urban performed his song “The Fighter” in the UK recently, not with Carrie Underwood, but instead with singer Melanie C. Mel C is famous for being part of what girl group? (The Spice Girls)