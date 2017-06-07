The Annual World Naked Bike Ride Is Cruising Chicago This Weekend

June 7, 2017 12:00 PM

Chicago, get ready to show some skin!

The annual World Naked Bike Ride is biking its way through Chicago this weekend!

The bike ride is entering its 14th year and coincidentally, the nude bikers will cover 14 miles in support of the environment, which is necessary now that the US has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Deal.

Some may wear glitter or costumes but for the most part, prepare to just see it all hanging out.

CPD will be on site monitoring the event and keeping everyone safe. They will not be ticketing for nudity.

Riders gather around 6pm on Saturday, start their ride at about 8pm and go until midnight.

Get more at the FB page! 

