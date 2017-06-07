WATCH: Blake Shelton Sings Karaoke With Hoda Kotb in Nashville

June 7, 2017 12:47 PM
CMA Fest is happening in Nashville and that means tons of artists, not necessarily all country stars, are descending upon Nashville.

One of those celebrities is Today Show host Hoda Kotb.

Kotb was the first to sing karaoke at WannaB’s Karaoke Bar on Lower Broadway during industry-only night, hosted by Smithworks Vodka.

“I picked a Blake Shelton song for my karaoke number,” she told the crowd. “I love this song! Ready? Y’all know it? Please sing with me!”

The song she picked was Blake’s 2013 hit “Boys ‘Round Here.”

When she missed the songs start, she asks for Blake’s help.

His response? “Are you kidding me?”

He didn’t leave her hanging though and joined her for the song, which she exclaimed was a “dream” of hers.

CMA Fest begins on Thursday, June 8 and runs through Sunday, June 11.

 

