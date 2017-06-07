WATCH: FGL & BSB Team Up on Ellen For “God, Your Mama and Me”

God, Your Mama, Me and Ellen.

Florida Georgia Line performed their hit single with the Backstreet Boys on The Ellen Show on Tuesday.

These guys have to be best friends by now right?

Aside from Nick Carter’s solo, the band kept it casual for this performance, opting instead to provide sweet harmonies to back up Tyler and Brian.

FGL and BSB will further mix genres this summer when they embark on their Smooth Tour this summer, which also includes Chris Lane, Ryan Hurd, Yours, and rapper Nelly.

If you were interested in catching that concert when it stops in your town, see a sneak peek of the performance in the player below.