Sure, he’ll be in his mid 70’s when they graduate high school, but George Clooney has become a dad for the first time at age 56.

His wife Amal, who is 39, gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander the other day!

Stylz and Roman have all the details on that, as well as some info on a new song from Kelsea Ballerini that she’ll perform at tonight’s CMT Awards!

Check out the audio below!