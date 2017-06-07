Win Tickets: Aaron Lewis at The Horsehoe Casino in Hammond!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of passes to see Arron Lewis at The Horseshoe Casino in Hammond Friday, October 6, 2017!

Aaron Lewis Lewis has been performing solo acoustic shows since he was 17 and still does today. He has written and performed many songs that have never been officially released such as ‘Angel’, ‘Something Like Me’

The contest begins on Wednesday 6/7 and ends on Monday 6/26 at 10am. five (5) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 6/26 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $80.