Addison Russell Denies Domestic Violence Accusations as MLB Investigates

This is getting really messy, really fast.

This morning, Addison Russell’s wife Melissa posted a photo on her Instagram saying that he was unfaithful.

If that wasn’t bad enough, another used named carliereed who Melissa calls a “close friend” said that he was “mentally and physically abusing her.”

The full comment, which has since been deleted, read: “Hateful is cheating on your wife, mentally & physically abusing her. Melisa didn’t want that out but I’ll say it. He hit her. In front of Aiden & Mila. But let’s worry about Melisa being ‘hateful.’ She was loyal, forgiving & kind still is. She found condoms in his apartment yesterday. Should I keep the list going??”

Russell released a statement saying the accusations were ‘false and hurtful.’

And while his feelings may be hurt, their doing more damage to his career because the MLB is already “looking into the situation.”

So far, the police haven’t been involved.

Teammate Anthony Rizzo reportedly has Russell’s back as things are being looked into.

Rizzo on Addy: "Way too early to jump to conclusions. Haven't talked to Addy. MLB is gonna do what it needs to get to bottom of it." #Cubs — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 8, 2017

This is a developing story.