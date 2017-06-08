Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

June 8, 2017 1:33 AM By Kimmie Caruba
The CMT Awards last night were WONDERFUL!!! But some of the best moments didn’t even happen on TV for the world to see!!

Miranda Lambert & her man Anderson East

gettyimages 693587292 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Miranda Lambert and Anderson East pose backstage at the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Aldean & Brett Eldredge

gettyimages 693586916 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07:Jason Aldean and Brett Eldredge pose backstage during the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Kelsea Ballerini & her fiancé Morgan Evans

gettyimages 693583954 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini pose backstage at the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Danielle Bradbery & Brett Eldredge

gettyimages 693583948 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Danielle Bradbery and Brett Eldredge attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Little Big Town, Blake Shelton & Luke Bryan

gettyimages 693583782 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Reba, Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson

gettyimages 693575622 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07:Singer Reba McEntire and actors Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson pose backstage during the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert & her boyfriend Anderson East

gettyimages 693575478 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Kimberly Schlapman, Anderson East, Miranda Lambert, and Karen Fairchild pose backstage at the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

A Thousand Horses & Dan+Shay

gettyimages 693575364 Backstage shenanigans at the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Bill Satcher, Zach Brown, Dan Smyers, Michael Hobby, Shay Mooney, and Graham DeLoach attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Let’s not forget the post-show celebration!!!

