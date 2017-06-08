Blackhawks Released 2017 Preseason Schedule

The Blackhawks are ready to get back into the swing of things.
The team released their 2017 preseason schedule, which includes 3 games at the United Center.
They will play 3 rotating squads over the course of two weeks – the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins.
The first game is Tuesday, September 19th.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (all time CT)
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Nationwide Arena
|6:00 p.m.
|Thursday, Sept. 21
|Detroit Red Wings
|United Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|United Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 25
|Boston Bruins
|TD Garden
|6:00 p.m.
|Thursday, Sept. 28
|Detroit Red Wings
|Little Caesars Arena
|6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|Boston Bruins
|United Center
|7:30 p.m.