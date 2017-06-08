CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Ryan Hurd  LIVE from US*99 HERE

Blackhawks Released 2017 Preseason Schedule

June 8, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are ready to get back into the swing of things.

The team released their 2017 preseason schedule, which includes 3 games at the United Center.

They will play 3 rotating squads over the course of two weeks – the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins.

The first game is Tuesday, September 19th.

 

Date Opponent Location Time (all time CT)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21 Detroit Red Wings United Center 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 Columbus Blue Jackets United Center 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25 Boston Bruins TD Garden 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28 Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 Boston Bruins United Center 7:30 p.m.

 

