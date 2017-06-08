INTERVIEW: Fresh Off The CMT Awards Last Night, Chris Lane Talks To Stylz & Roman

Even though he performed on the CMT Music Awards last night and was even partying afterwards, Chris Lane was still happy to get up and talk to Stylz and Roman this morning.

Was he nervous, especially performing in front of all of his peers at the show last night?

Turns out that he was!

Chris also talked with Stylz and Roman about getting some batting practice in before he performs at Wrigley Field in August, whether he’s getting all the girls backstage, how he stays in shape and more!

