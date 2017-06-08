Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Fernanda From Lake Villa

Want to try and see if you can graduate from Roman’s College of Country Knowledge? Email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s contestant was Fernanda from Lake Villa.

He may be an opening act right now on Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good World Tour but he also has the #1 country song in the US with “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Who is he? (Brett Young) The members of Racal Flatts say they’re happy to be at a point in their career where they can say no to things. Which one of the three members of the group is the lead singer? (Gary LeVox) This “Sunshine and Whiskey” singer just wrapped up a UK and European tour that took him through Dublin, London, The Netherlands and Germany. Who is he? (Frankie Ballard) Rapper Nelly says he stays close to Chris Lane backstage because he’s going to get all the girls. These two are currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line and what boy band? (Backstreet Boys) Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay says that the one thing he has to have while on tour is Red Bull or he’s just a mess. The group’s latest single “How Not To” can be found on what album? (Obsessed)