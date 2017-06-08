VIDEO: Is Jimmy Fallon Copying BOTH Stephen Colbert And Jimmy Kimmel?

For the longest time, Jimmy Fallon had been #1 with The Tonight Show. That changed when The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert decided to get into a verbal scuffle with President Donald Trump.

Now, the late night ratings war is fierce…no matter what the hosts say in public! Numbers for Jimmy, Stephen, and even the “other Jimmy,” Jimmy Kimmel are pretty close.

I caught a bit of Fallon last night and it looked as though he was taking a page out of both Colbert’s and Kimmel’s playbook.

First, check out this George Clooney joke in the monologue:

Funny, right? Just ask Stephen Colbert, who used it nearly word for word the night before!

