Dunkin Donuts Debuts Heavenly New Raspberry Chocolate Brownie Donut

June 9, 2017 1:19 PM

We have so many feeling for Dunkin’ Donuts’ new raspberry chocolate brownie donut.

Dunkin’ Donuts just debuted our favorite summer treat; a perfectly sweet combination of donut and brownie.

The donut was originally created for Valentine’s Day but is really gaining attention now thanks to its gooey raspberry jelly, chocolate glaze, topped with a brownie and vanilla ice drizzling.

Having a sit down in regents park 🍩🌞 #london #regentspark #doughnuts #dunkindonuts #foodpics

A post shared by Lucy (@lucy.murfin) on

Drooling.

Sadly, the donut hasn’t been unleashed on the US market yet.

Those in the U.K, enjoy one for us all.

Dunkin Donuts’ in the U.K also debuted three new cinema-themed donuts: Toffee Popcorn, Poppin’ Chocolate, and Pick ‘n’ Mix.

