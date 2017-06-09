INTERVIEW: Stylz & Roman Talk To Casey Spelman, The Woman Who Helped A Blind Cubs Fan

CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Ryan Hurd  LIVE from US*99 HERE

June 9, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: blind, cab, Casey Spelman, chicago cubs, Country LakeShake, Indiana, Viral Photos, Wrigleyville

Casey Spelman was just visiting Wrigleyville with some friends and never expected to become a viral sensation just for doing a decent human being would do.

She saw a blind man unsuccessfully trying to hail a cab and stood and helped him get one.

She moved on with her day, not realizing that someone saw what had happened, took pictures and posted the story to Facebook.

 

Stylz and Roman found the 26 year old and talked to her this morning and decided to do something nice for her because of the good deed she did!

 

