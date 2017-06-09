CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Ryan Hurd  LIVE from US*99 HERE

It’s a BOY for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard!!!

June 9, 2017 2:12 AM By Kimmie Caruba
Just a DAY after shocking the country community with yet ANOTHER baby announcement…

(quick recap: Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore, Dylan Scott… & Lee Brice’s new baby was just born) Tyler & Hayley Hubbard dropped another bombshell with the revelation that it’s a BOY!!!

img 2124 Its a BOY for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard!!!

img 2122 Its a BOY for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard!!!

There was a “Dirt Bikes or Diamonds” themed gender reveal party complete with a pink & blue cake… that turned out to have a BLUE center!

img 2121 Its a BOY for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard!!!

img 2117 Its a BOY for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard!!!

The little man is due in December.

Oh, and fun reminder: Tyler & Hayley were the ones with Thomas Rhett & Lauren in Africa when Laur found out she was pregnant!! Full circle isn’t it?!

Listen Live