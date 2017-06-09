Jason Aldean on Baby Names: “Nothing crazy like a direction — none of that stuff”

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr are preparing for the birth of their baby boy and obviously, the subject of names came up or twice.

The couple doesn’t have any names picked out just yet, but they know it will be unique and normal.

“It will be something unique and different. Nothing crazy like a direction — East, West, North, South — none of that stuff,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the CMTA Awards. “It will be something really cool. Both of us have names that are pretty common, Jason and Brittany, so, something that’s kind of unique is kind of our main goal.”

Sorry Kanye, Jason isn’t feeling your flow on baby names.

