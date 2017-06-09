CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Ryan Hurd  LIVE from US*99 HERE

Kacey Musgrave’s and Harry Styles?!?!?!?!?!

June 9, 2017 1:48 AM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves, live on tour, Tour

We did NOT see this coming!!! Kacey Musgrave’s will be joining Harry Styles on his “Live on Tour” in the Summer of 2018. Although the two perform in separate genres, the appeal to a lot of the same audience. Kacey will be an opening act for the US & Canada leg of the tour.

Oh, and did we mention that Harry Styles is actually a HUGE fan of hers?!

Years ago he said, “It’s impossible to listen to @KaceyMusgraves too much. Don’t tell anyone.”

This will be nothing new for Kacey though, because she opened for Katy Perry a couples years back as well.

MORE.

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live