Kacey Musgrave’s and Harry Styles?!?!?!?!?!

We did NOT see this coming!!! Kacey Musgrave’s will be joining Harry Styles on his “Live on Tour” in the Summer of 2018. Although the two perform in separate genres, the appeal to a lot of the same audience. Kacey will be an opening act for the US & Canada leg of the tour.

Oh, and did we mention that Harry Styles is actually a HUGE fan of hers?!

Years ago he said, “It’s impossible to listen to @KaceyMusgraves too much. Don’t tell anyone.”

This will be nothing new for Kacey though, because she opened for Katy Perry a couples years back as well.

MORE.