Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles welcomes a baby girl!!!

SO many beautiful country babies on the way… and one of them is HERE!!! Stephen Barker Liles and his wife Jenna welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Rayni Bell Liles on Thursday, June 8th.

Stephen told People on their second child, “We feel so blessed and excited to start this next chapter. I admire my wife so much. She is such an amazing mom! I’m a lucky man.”

Stephen said of his son Jett meeting his baby sister, “He brought Rayni a new little lamb stuffed animal and she gave him a new hockey helmet! He didn’t want to let anyone else hold her.”

