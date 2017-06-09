Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles welcomes a baby girl!!!

June 9, 2017 10:07 PM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Baby Girl, Love And Theft, Rayni Bell Liles, Stephen Barker Liles

SO many beautiful country babies on the way… and one of them is HERE!!! Stephen Barker Liles and his wife Jenna welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Rayni Bell Liles on Thursday, June 8th.

Stephen told People on their second child, “We feel so blessed and excited to start this next chapter. I admire my wife so much. She is such an amazing mom! I’m a lucky man.”

Stephen said of his son Jett meeting his baby sister, “He brought Rayni a new little lamb stuffed animal and she gave him a new hockey helmet! He didn’t want to let anyone else hold her.”

