Meet the Man Behind Barney the Purple Dinosaur

We’re throwing it back to your toddler days here.

Remember Barney, the purple dinosaur that brought you so much joy when you watched every single day on PBS?

Well…. he’s not real.

Barney is just a costume and inside, there was an actual actor.

Shocking right?

The man, better known as David Joyner, decided to finally reveal his true self.

This man played Barney the dinosaur for 10 years — here's what it was like pic.twitter.com/RbdrQ5UxBD — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 7, 2017

Joyner, who is now 53, played Barney from 1991 to 2001. That’s dedication.

Here’s what he said about the longtime gig:

“Being inside this costume is pretty cool”, he began. “Now Barney is about 70 lbs, and it can get over 120 degrees inside, so inside you’re sweating profusely. It’s a T-Rex, so you’re basically up to your elbows in being able to move, and then also, Barney’s feet were huge.

Unlike other mascots, Joyner said “the head doesn’t come off or swivel.” “There’s no facial expressions that can be made. I can only see a certain amount – when Barney’s mouth is closed, I can’t see anything,” he added.

Joyner did continue his acting career on hits like That 70s Show and The Young and the Restless but finally gave it all up to become a tantra massage specialist.

At least we know Barney can get down with his spiritual side.