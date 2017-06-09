New Trend Alert – How to Rock Overalls This Summer

Someone call the 90s, they want their overalls back.
Just kidding.
But seriously, this new summer trend has my nostalgia levels at an all time high.
I remember rocking some PRETTY SWEET overalls on various occasions when I was young.
Then the look went out of style so I quickly bagged them up and gave them away to the Salvation Army.
I wish I’d kept them because what’s old is new again and overalls are the “it” clothing item this summer. (Although I probably wouldn’t fit in them so hopefully someone put them to good use!)
If you want to pull these bad boys off as an adult, it takes a bit more than just a t-shirt under.
Here’s how some stylish women of Instagram are rocking theirs:
1. Off the Shoulder Shirt
Throw on an off the shoulder shirt under the overalls. Paired with loose curls and white tennis shoes, the look will look effortless but chic.