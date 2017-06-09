Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Megan From Yorkville

Want to try and test your self inside Roman’s College of Country Knowledge? Listen at 7:40 or email Mornings@US99.com!

Today contestant is Megan from Yorkville.

This “Star of the Show” singer used to play drums during his dad Rhett Akin’s concerts while he was growing up. Who is it? (Thomas Rhett) This singer’s Holdin’ My Own Tour is now the #1 most-attended music tour in the world so far this year. Whose tour is it? (Eric Church) The song “My Girl” is all about the things that this singer loves about his wife Blair. It can be found on this artist’s self-titled debut album. Who sings this song? (Dylan Scott) New Dad Thomas Rhett says that he’s been getting fatherly advice from this “Any Ol’ Barstool” singer. Who is helping Rhett out? (Jason Aldean) This singer turned to social media for help in locating his dogs Jax and Knox after they disappeared from his Tennessee farm. Thankfully both dogs were found safe and sound. What singer was it? (Lee Brice)

So did the unthinkable happen and Roman lost….or was his hand raised in victory after this morning’s battle?

