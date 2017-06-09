CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Ryan Hurd  LIVE from US*99 HERE

TOPIC: What Songs Lyrics Are You Always Messing Up?

June 9, 2017 7:00 AM
Sometimes what you think an artist is saying in a song and what they’re actually saying are two totally different things.

Case in point is Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.”

She actually says “Got a long list of ex-lovers” but people thought she was saying “Got a long list of Starbucks lovers.”

Even Taylor’s mom didn’t get it right:

So what songs do the listeners of Stylz and Roman totally get wrong?

Take a listen and find out!

