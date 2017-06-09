TOPIC: What Songs Lyrics Are You Always Messing Up?

Sometimes what you think an artist is saying in a song and what they’re actually saying are two totally different things.

Case in point is Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.”

She actually says “Got a long list of ex-lovers” but people thought she was saying “Got a long list of Starbucks lovers.”

Even Taylor’s mom didn’t get it right:

Sending my love to all the lonely Starbucks lovers out there this Valentine’s Day…..even though that is not the correct lyric. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 14, 2015

So what songs do the listeners of Stylz and Roman totally get wrong?

Take a listen and find out!