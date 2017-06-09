What’s Trending: People Are Getting Naked & Riding Bikes This Weekend!

CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Ryan Hurd  LIVE from US*99 HERE

chicago cubs, Chicago, Social Media, Theo Epstein, domestic abuse, World Naked Bike Ride, Addison Russel

Riding a bike is one thing, but doing it naked is a whole ‘nother thing.

The World Naked Bike Ride is this weekend in Chicago from 8 PM to 11 PM.

Don’t get too excited though.

Getting naked in public is illegal here in Chicago, some expect some strategically places pasties and other items!

Stylz and Roman also have the latest on the drama surrounding the Cubs Addison Russell including what Cubs President Theo Epstein is saying.

In case you didn’t know, Russell has been accused of domestic abuse by a third party on social media.

